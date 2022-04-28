On April 26, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Shaquan Hennsey, 24, of Manassas on charges of felony eluding, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving suspended and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, according to Lt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO.
Lewis said that when deputies arrived at the 5500 block of Lee Highway for a reckless driving complaint, witnesses told police that they had observed a silver BMW driving recklessly, veering off the roadway and unable to stay in the lanes. Deputies found the vehicle driving northbound on Lee Highway (U.S. 29) near the Fauquier/Prince William county line.
Lewis said that deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop just inside Prince William County but the BMW driver — later identified as Hennsey — did not pull over.
During the chase, Hennsey drove into a cul-de-sac on Arrow Leaf Turn in Prince William County, turned around and drove off the roadway — accelerating past the deputies — and continued back out to Lee Highway, Lewis said. Another deputy then pursued the BMW.
Hennsey allegedly failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Arrow Leaf Turn and Lee Highway and “collided with a grey sedan, flipping [the] vehicle on its side,” according to a criminal complaint filed with his arrest. After the impact, the complaint continued, Hennsey “ran on foot across four lanes of oncoming traffic.” A deputy pursued him across Lee Highway and eventually found Hennsey “concealing himself behind some bushes.”
Sheriff’s deputies, along with Prince William County police, conducted a search of the vehicle and located firearms and narcotics, said Lewis. The traffic crash is being investigated by the Prince William County Police Department; more charges are pending, he said.
Hennsey is currently being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond on the Fauquier County charges.
