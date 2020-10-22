One man has been arrested and police are looking for another in connection with reported thefts from parked cars in Warrenton.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 5, Warrenton Police Department officers responded to the area of Oak Springs Drive and Fletcher Drive on multiple reports of car break-ins. Multiple credit cards and other items were allegedly stolen from unsecured vehicles, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the Warrenton Police.
Charges were obtained on Friday, Oct. 16 for Vincent Calvanese, 29, and Nicholas Mavrommatis, 32, both of Manassas. Both were charged with seven counts of credit card theft, three counts of breaking into a vehicle and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, said Fuller.
She said that Mavrommatis was arrested and served on Oct. 16, and he is being held in Prince William County, adding that Calvanese is still at large. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the closest law enforcement agency. The non-emergency number for the Warrenton Police Department is 540-347-1100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.