A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested and charged Christopher Froney, 29, of Manassas, for felony eluding, reckless driving, DUI and felony assault on law enforcement early Tuesday morning, according to a Tuesday night press release from FCSO's Sgt. William Kemper.
At approximately 1:38 a.m. on April 26, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of reckless driving at the intersection of Free State Road and West Main Street in Marshall. Deputies found a vehicle driving erratically, reported Kemper.
Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued east on West Main Street "at a high rate of speed," the spokesman said. The pursuit continued on Route 55 and into Haymarket, where the vehicle was stopped by Haymarket Police Department and Prince William Police Department officers and Fauquier sheriff's units.
The driver was identified and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and arrest. Kemper said, however, that Froney later allegedly assaulted a Fauquier deputy while he was in custody; the deputy did not require medical treatment.
Froney is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond, Kemper said.
