A Manassas man has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash in The Plains this morning that left four people injured, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office announced today.
Otis Lee Allen, 52, allegedly fled the scene of the crash on foot at about 8:40 a.m. and was arrested at about 10 a.m. after a manhunt by law enforcement. He faces three felony counts of malicious bodily injury and one felony count of hit and run, according to FCSO spokesman Lt. Steven Lewis.
Following the crash, which occurred on the 6800 block of John Marshall Highway, Allen fled into the surrounding farmland, Lewis said, and authorities searched roughly an hour before apprehending him. Fauquier Sheriff’s deputies, a Virginia State Police K-9 unit and the Fairfax County Police Aviation Unit were involved in the search.
Henry Wheelwright, who lives along John Marshall Highway, said he heard a “big commotion” and saw the wreckage of a car on the road near the front of his property. “There were five sheriff’s cars and more coming” to look for a man who took off on foot, he said. A helicopter was flying over the scene, and when officers came by his house with a dog, he said, “they told me to get back inside.”
In addition to the Fauquier charges, Allen is wanted on charges in “multiple jurisdictions,” Lewis said, including a probation violation in Prince William County and a failure to appear in Warren County.
Allen had sustained minor injuries and was treated at Fauquier Hospital. He is currently being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Three other people also suffered minor injuries in the crash, and one of them was transported to UVA Haymarket Medical Center for treatment, Lewis said. Police have not identified the other parties involved in the crash or revealed which vehicle they were in at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.