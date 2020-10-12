On Saturday, Oct. 10, at 9:51 p.m., Warrenton police officers responded to a report of a burglary on East Shirley Avenue in Warrenton, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the Warrenton Police Department.
The caller said that a suspect had forced entry into their apartment armed with a knife. The occupants of the apartment immediately fled the residence and called 911. When officers arrived, officers found that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the apartment. After a brief standoff, he was taken into custody, said Fuller.
Shannon Overbeck, a 57-year-old white man, of Warrenton, was identified as the suspect. He was transported to Fauquier Hospital where he is currently being evaluated. This investigation is ongoing, said Fuller.
