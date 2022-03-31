A Washington, D.C. man who last year attempted to steal an ATM machine from a Warrenton gas station was sentenced to four and a half years in prison Monday.
Anthony Price, 35, one of two men convicted of the April 2021 attempted burglary, pleaded guilty to felony charges of breaking and entering a building, possessing burglary tools and possessing stolen property. Price’s co-defendant, Damon Thomas, 33, also of Washington, D.C., is scheduled to be sentenced April 14.
On April 1, 2021, according to court filings, Price and Thomas intended to break into the BP gas station on Lee Highway and tow away the store’s ATM machine with a stolen van. But due to a string of similar burglaries in surrounding counties, Fauquier Sheriff’s deputies were surveilling the location when the pair arrived and interrupted the burglary.
Around 2:30 a.m., according to an affidavit filed by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, a FCSO surveillance team observed a white work van and a green Dodge Challenger stop near the gas station and saw the driver of the Dodge get into the van. The work van, which had been stolen from Kemper Carpet & Flooring in Gainesville, then circled the gas pumps and pulled up to the front door of the store. The surveillance team watched as a man – later identified as Thomas – exited the van and used a yellow crowbar to smash his way into the store, the affidavit said. As Thomas retrieved a long yellow tow strap to supposedly affix to the ATM, sheriff’s office cruisers entered the parking lot and attempted to stop the van, “which began to speed off.”
Striking one of the patrol cars, the van sped out of the parking lot and continued down the Lee Highway access road before stopping, the affidavit said, at which point Price and Thomas got out and fled on foot from the scene. About an hour later, deputies located Price hiding in the bushes of a nearby residence. During his arrest, Price was bitten by a deputy’s canine and had to receive hospital treatment, according to plea documents.
Thomas wasn’t arrested until the following afternoon, when deputies located him at the IHOP nearby on Lee Highway.
When interviewed by police shortly after his arrest, Price said that he got paid for driving the van, according to the affidavit. He was subsequently questioned by detectives from Fairfax, Stafford and Prince William counties about other nighttime gas station burglaries that had recently occurred.
On Feb. 7, nearly a year later, a Stafford County grand jury indicted Price on seven burglary-related felonies in connection with a March 20, 2021, gas station burglary in Stafford, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
