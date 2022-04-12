A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to supplying tens of thousands of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills to a network of dealers in Prince William County was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Friday.
According to federal prosecutors, Eronus Blay, 45, served as a “source of supply” for counterfeit blue Oxycodone pills, which he sold in bulk to several Manassas-area dealers who regularly traveled to Philadelphia or New Jersey to meet with him. The distinctive blue pills Blay supplied – marked “M/30” with a pill press to resemble prescription Oxycodone – became known to local drug users as “Phillies,” according to charging documents. Blay and several co-conspirators were arrested in December 2020, by which time Blay had distributed at least 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl in the form of the fake pills, prosecutors estimate.
Relatively cheap and easy to manufacture, counterfeit pills like those distributed by Blay and his accomplices have become widespread in recent years. According to information from the DEA, an estimated four in ten counterfeit pills contain a lethal dose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. In 2021, more than 20 million such fake pills were seized by authorities nationwide, the DEA has reported.
Blay first came under investigation in June 2020, when investigators with the Prince William Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced a distribution network of counterfeit pills to his Philadelphia residence.
The previous month, Prince William detectives had started hearing from multiple informants that “several individuals from the Northern Virginia area” were travelling weekly to Philadelphia in order to pick up “large quantities of blue pills” that were suspected to contain fentanyl, court filings said. The source of the pills – whom local drug users had dubbed the “Philly plug” – would supply as many as 2,000 “Phillies” at a time to distributors, informants told police, who would then sell the pills at a mark-up in and around Manassas. Through the informants, authorities were able to identify Blay as the supplier, and three Manassas residents – Cameron Jackson, Nicole Oliphant and Lander Milla – as Blay’s distributors.
Over the next six months, investigators used informants to connect with the Manassas-based distributors and set up purchases with Blay. On several occasions, court filings show, an informant provided Oliphant with money to buy pills, after which law enforcement would surveil her drive to Northeast Philadelphia and get pills from Blay. Apparently wary of police surveillance, Blay conducted purchases inside his or Oliphant’s car and frequently changed where the two would meet, at one point directing Oliphant to meet him in Trenton, New Jersey, according to charging documents. During one meeting, Blay told Oliphant to meet him at an abandoned house because “he did not like what he saw in the” prearranged spot.
Despite his caution, authorities eventually conducted six buys with Blay through Oliphant. Following each purchase, the pills were sent to a Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory and found to contain fentanyl. According to filings, investigators were also using GPS vehicle trackers, cell phone location tracking and a “trap and trace” device to surveil Blay and Oliphant.
Additionally, investigators conducted pill purchases from Jackson and Milla on several occasions and tracked their frequent trips to re-supply with Blay, charging documents state.
By Nov. 4, 2020, law enforcement had purchased “approximately 100 grams of pills suspected to contain fentanyl” from Blay, an ATF agent estimated in charging documents.
On Dec. 3, agents arrested Blay in Philadelphia and executed search warrants at his Philadelphia home, as well as a property linked to him in Trenton. “During the search of his Philadelphia residence,” a court filing said, “law enforcement recovered $18,000 in cash and numerous jewelry items” with an estimated collective value of more than $10,000.” When questioned, Blay told officers that “he is self-employed and works in construction, doing varying numbers of jobs per week,” the filing continued. However, “bank records obtained during the investigation revealed a large amount of cash deposits and cash flow through [Blay’s] known accounts, consistent with narcotics trafficking.”
Blay was subsequently transported to Virginia and charged with one felony count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Blay’s co-conspirators were also arrested and separately convicted of federal drug charges. On Aug. 17, 2021, Milla, 23, was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. On Sept. 3, 2021, Oliphant, 36, was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. On Feb. 25, Jackson was sentenced to 11 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
