The Sept. 27 sentencing hearing for Kenneth Hayden Olenslager was unusual because everyone who testified asked for leniency for the defendant – even the victim’s family. “In my experience, that’s very rare in a case of homicide,” defense attorney Blair Howard said.
Olenslager, 28, pleaded guilty June 27 to involuntary manslaughter and distributing a drug as “accommodation to another individual” after providing his wife, Lydia McGarry, with a fatal dose of fentanyl in a Warrenton hotel room where they lived. His conviction marked a rare occasion in Virginia when an individual is held criminally responsible for providing a fatal dose of drugs to another person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.