A deceased man -- the victim of a possible overdose -- was dropped off at the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Department at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis said in a press release.
The release said that officers were dispatched to the hospital’s emergency department for a report of an overdose. Upon arrival, police found the victim had been dropped off there and pronounced deceased.
The individual who allegedly brought the deceased victim to the hospital was found in a restroom. When police forced entry into the restroom, they found a man with narcotics and paraphernalia, the release said.
Warrenton police officers arrested Devin Jay Chase, 27, of Herndon; he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said that Warrenton officers and sheriff’s office deputies determined that Chase and the deceased had allegedly been together at the Sheetz in Opal when the victim -- a 27 year-old man from Leesburg -- suffered a probable heroin overdose.
Hartman said that Chase sought directions to the nearest hospital and dropped the victim at the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Department.
According to the release, the investigation is on-going.
