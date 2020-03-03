A man wanted on charges in Virginia was apprehended after fleeing the scene of a three-car crash on Va. 28/Catlett Road in Bealeton.
Deputies responding to reports of the crash just before 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the intersection of U.S. 17/Marsh Road, in front of the Sheetz store, received reports of a vehicle leaving the scene and then a man running on foot from the crash scene, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said in a news release.
The man was reported to be the driver of one of the vehicles involved.
Deputies were able to locate the fleeing driver and identified him as Reginald Keith Whitley, 31, of Richmond, Hartman said.
Whitley was found to be wanted on criminal charges in Loudoun County and Amelia County, Hartman said.
As a result of the crash investigation, Whitley is charged in Fauquier County with DUI, no valid driver’s license, unreasonable refusal, open container of alcohol, two counts of felony hit and run and possession of marijuana, according to the news release.
A magistrate held Whitley on a $2,500 secured bond on each charge from Loudoun and Amelia counties and a $25,000 secured bond for the Fauquier County charges, according to the news release.
The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time, Hartman said.
