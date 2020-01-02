A 25-year-old Culpeper man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed about 1 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, outside of the Red Zone Bar and Grill, 251 W. Lee Highway in Warrenton, according to a press release from the Warrenton Police Department. The victim was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital and later released. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, said the release.
Warrenton Police Department officers spoke to the victim at Fauquier Hospital after the stabbing was reported to them, about an hour after the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident and/or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective M. Gemmell at 540-347-1107, ext. 245, or mgemmell@warrentonva.gov.
