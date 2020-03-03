A man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Applebee’s restaurant in Warrenton, according to Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis. He said that the suspects -- a man and a woman -- fled the area in a white sedan. “We don’t believe this was a random act,” said Kochis, “and there is no threat to the public.”
As of 7 p.m., detectives were in the process of interviewing the victim, who was robbed of his cell phone and some cash, said Kochis.
The chief said more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this crime or activity they believe may be related to it should call the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1100.
