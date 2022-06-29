Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in wife’s overdose death

A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and another felony after providing his wife with a fatal dose of fentanyl in a Warrenton hotel room where they resided together last year.
It marks a rare occasion when an individual is convicted criminally of causing another person’s drug-related death.
Kenneth Olenslager now faces 10 years in prison each for a manslaughter conviction and a felony drug distribution conviction. His wife, Lydia McGarry, 25, died on July 31, 2021, after overdosing on fentanyl and alprazolam, a generic anti-anxiety medication sold under brand name Xanax, according to a proffer of evidence that Olenslager acknowledged Monday is factual. That evening Olenslager had purchased what he told police he thought was heroin, the proffer said, and provided it to McGarry.
The substance in Olenslager’s possession at the hotel, however, was later tested and found to be 5.7 grams of fentanyl, the proffer added. As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to withdraw the charge of felony homicide that Warrenton police had originally pursued against Olenslager. A two-hour sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27. Olenslager’s attorney told a judge Monday that he has received evidence “that I believe is mitigating in nature.”
McGarry was originally from Philadelphia, according to an obituary, and court records show that McGarry had lived in or around Culpeper County since at least 2014; her obituary listed her address as Amissville. She and Olenslager had been married for two years, the obituary said.
“That smile that lit up the entire vicinity you were in will never be forgotten,” one person wrote about McGarry on a funeral home website. “You were so sweet no matter what life brought [your] way, and I’m so blessed to have been able to call you, my friend.”
Background
The investigation into McGarry’s death provides a rare public window into the lives of those gripped by dependance on opioids and the difficulty of escaping that cycle, especially when one’s closest associates are struggling with the same dependency.
McGarry “had been struggling with drug addiction for approximately five years,” according to an April 27 affidavit written by Olenslager’s attorney, Blair Howard. McGarry had been admitted to an in-patient treatment program in Texas in 2018, the affidavit said. Additionally, she “had experienced several episodes that appeared to be an overdose in the days and months leading up to her death.”
Like many people struggling with addiction, both McGarry — and Olenslager — had been convicted on misdemeanor drug possession charges.
Details of the case
By July 2021, Olenslager and McGarry had lived together at the Red Roof Inn in Warrenton “for some time,” according to the proffer. McGarry was taking Xanax at the time to cope with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal, Olenslager told police, according to the proffer of evidence. But Olenslager used “a few points” of heroin each day, the document said.
The events leading to McGarry’s death began when Olenslager’s “usual [heroin] supplier stopped replying to his messages,” according to the proffer. Olenslager “asked his wife if she knew anyone.” McGarry, who “was feeling unwell that day due to withdrawal symptoms,” gave Olenslager the name of a friend who could supply them with heroin, the proffer said. Olenslager then contacted the friend, Amanda Ros, according to the proffer.
At about 6:20 p.m., Olenslager traveled across the road to the Wawa gas station, where he met Ros and paid her $250 to purchase a drug — a substance he believed was heroin, according to his statements to police as outlined in the proffer. After snorting some of the drugs in the gas station bathroom, Olenslager “returned to the hotel room and divided the heroin with Lydia and they both snorted at the same location,” the proffer said.
Shortly before 9 p.m., a friend of the couple became concerned about McGarry’s welfare and “pushed her way inside” the hotel room where the couple lived, allegedly in spite of Olenslager’s objections. Olenslager “was wearing a backpack when he answered the door,” witnesses allegedly told detectives. There were also “several bags packed at the foot of the bed, which [the witnesses] found unusual because the couple had been residing in the room for some time,” the proffer said.
The friend found McGarry, “purple in color,” lying on the bed, the proffer said. The friend then called 911 and performed CPR on McGarry, while waiting for paramedics to arrive, according to the proffer, which added that the friend also directed another person nearby to get help from hotel staff.
Although paramedics arrived quickly and administered Narcan and performed CPR, McGarry was pronounced dead at a hospital within an hour, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by a Warrenton detective. An autopsy later found that McGarry had died from an overdose of alprazolam (Xanax) and fentanyl, according to the proffer.
At the scene, Olenslager “made several conflicting statements and statements that would later be determined to be inaccurate,” the proffer said, including that McGarry had bought the drugs and that “there were no drugs in the room besides Lydia’s Xanax.”
A few days later, detectives interviewed Olenslager again and he said that he — not McGarry — met a woman named “Amanda” at the Warrenton Wawa, purchased drugs from her and returned to the hotel, where he provided some of the drugs to McGarry. “Much of the information provided in this interview was supported by information downloaded in the defendant’s cellphone activity from July 31, 2021,” the proffer said. This account was also confirmed by video surveillance footage from Wawa, according to the proffer. “Ms. McGarry is not present for the transaction,” the document said.
Warrenton detectives charged Olenslager in December 2021, and he was arrested in the Eastern Shore region of Virginia. He has remained in custody since then.
Ros, who according to police records has no fixed address, was charged with felony drug distribution and missed a court hearing in April. She is currently wanted by law enforcement, according to the Warrenton Police Department. She has not been convicted of selling the drugs to Olenslager, that in turn, led to McGarry’s death.
Legal considerations
Drug overdoses, usually involving opioids or their synthetic counterparts, killed an average of 17 Fauquier County residents annually from 2016 to 2020, the most recent year for which data is available from the Virginia Department of Health. Thousands of Virginians died during the same period. Rarely, though, is anyone charged criminally for facilitating those deaths, and convictions are even more rare.
As defined by the Code of Virginia, “The killing of one accidentally, contrary to the intention of the parties, while in the prosecution of some felonious act,” constitutes felony homicide, with a sentence of five to 40 years in prison.
Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis said Monday that the relatively narrow constraints in Virginia law make it difficult to prosecute most drug distribution cases as homicide. Federal law, he said, is more expansive in these cases. U.S. Code stipulates the sentence for drug distribution convictions is 20 years to life “if death or serious bodily injury results from the use of such substance.”
Under Virginia law, the victim must take the drug immediately and in the presence of the distributor for the case to be charged as homicide. “It all has to be one occurrence,” Kochis said, adding that the Olenslager case was a good opportunity to utilize state law. “It is important for people to know — if you’re going to come into town and distribute fentanyl … we’re going to charge you to the full extent of the law,” Kochis said.
Kochis cautioned that drug cases are often complicated and often intensely personal. “The reality is: Opioid addiction is something you can’t just stop,” he said. “And let’s be honest: There aren’t enough resources for it.”
Fauquier County Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Hook expressed frustration Tuesday that it is difficult to get a murder conviction in drug-related deaths. In 2019, the Virginia General Assembly passed with overwhelming bipartisan support a bill that would have made it easier to pursue murder charges in drug distribution cases. But then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D) vetoed the bill, saying the legislation "goes beyond drug dealers and would punish individuals who are themselves struggling with addiction."
Hook said that the "state legislature tried and failed to give us the tools we need" to mitigate what he called a “devastating cancer on our society.” Distributing opioids "is no different than holding a gun to a person's head," he said. But the law as written means that “commonwealth's attorneys across the state have to be creative."
Olenslager's attorney also addressed the case, in a phone interview Tuesday. "I don’t believe there was any intent whatsoever for my client to do harm to his wife," Howard said. “That’s why we reached a resolution in the matter.”
Howard said that the evidence shows that both Olenslager and McGarry believed that they were ingesting heroin, not the much more potent fentanyl. “This happens all the time,” Howard said. It's a national problem. Synthetic opioids now cause by far more deaths than any other drug, and users often don't know that fentanyl, which is relatively easy and inexpensive to manufacture, has been substituted.
The desperation that comes with addiction clouds one's judgement, Howard said. "This [case] is a very sad example of the opioid addiction problem that we have in this country, and particularly the poison fentanyl,” Howard said. "Unfortunately, there are consequences when people buy these kinds of drugs off the street. They have no idea of the danger."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.