On Sunday, Jan. 5, a man from The Plains was charged with strangulation, abduction and assault after allegedly assaulting a woman over the course of several hours. The suspect was also served additional warrants from Prince William County for three more charges of strangulation, abduction and assault.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office explained that a woman told deputies that her boyfriend had physically assaulted her during an argument in the parking lot of Bar Louie in Gainesville on Saturday night, Jan. 4. The victim further alleged that during a car ride back to his residence on Bunker Hill Road near The Plains she was continually assaulted; he prevented her from leaving the vehicle, she alleged. Once they arrived in The Plains, the victim said that the assault continued and she was prevented from leaving the home until the next morning, Hartman said.
A FCSO deputy took a report on the assault at a medical center in Prince William County a little before 11 p.m. on Jan. 5, at the request of Prince William County Police.
The boyfriend was identified as Rolletti White Jr., 41. Rolletti was located at his residence and taken into custody. He was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
