On Monday, June 29, Warrenton police officers responded to the area of South Chestnut Street in reference to a report of a deceased man found with upper body trauma in the Warrenton Cemetery. Police do not know whether the trauma was self-inflicted or not, said Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis.
The cause of death is unknown, but police do not believe that foul play is involved, said Kochis. The investigation is still ongoing and has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Anyone that may have any information is asked to contact Det. Michael Gemmell at (540) 347–1107 ext. 245, or mgemmell@warrentonva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.