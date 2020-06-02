A Warrenton man was arrested Tuesday on two felony counts of “firing a missile at an occupied dwelling.” He is accused of throwing fireworks onto the porches of two of his neighbors’ homes, said Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
On June 2 at 2 a.m., deputies responded to homes on Cray Drive and Allison Marshall Drive in Warrenton, to investigate two separate complaints of fireworks thrown on front porches.
Conversations with neighbors led deputies to a residence on Allison Marshall Drive, where a suspect was identified, Hartman said.
It is alleged that Andrew Nowland, 19, of Warrenton, threw fireworks at the two houses.
Hartman said, “Nowland allegedly had previous negative contacts with individuals at these residences.” He was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.
