Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Rappahannock County man and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and two other felonies after he allegedly confronted a family member Dec. 29 at a North Wales Road residence southwest of Warrenton, making repeated efforts to shoot and stab the alleged victim.
Robert William Jenkins Jr., 50, was disarmed after a struggle with the alleged victim, who “contained [Jenkins] until law enforcement arrived on the scene,” according to charging documents.
Charging documents do not suggest a clear motive for Jenkins’ alleged actions. Jenkins “stated this started because he was filling out an application that day to file an appeal for disability [benefits],” according to a search warrant affidavit filed by a sheriff’s deputy. Jenkins told investigators that he “lost it” when the application “asked for details of his physical and mental shape,” the affidavit says.
There is no indication that the alleged victim had any connection to the disability application.
Regardless, Jenkins allegedly drove to the North Wales Road residence with “two loaded firearms and two extra loaded magazines for one of those firearms.” Jenkins allegedly told investigators that he “fired ‘a lot’ of shots and that he intended to kill” the alleged victim.
When he confronted the alleged victim with the first gun, “a physical struggle ensued” and the alleged victim wrested the gun from Jenkins, according to charging documents. Jenkins then allegedly went back to his truck, retrieved a second gun and fired repeatedly into the residence. Jenkins and the alleged victim again struggled and Jenkins lost possession of the second gun. Jenkins then “pulled a knife on [the alleged victim] as they continued their physical altercation,” investigators reported.
Initially, a judge ordered Jenkins to be released on a $25,000 secured bond, but prosecutors appealed that decision and Jenkins will be held in custody at least until a bond appeal hearing on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 in Fauquier County General District Court on three felony charges: attempted first-degree murder, using a firearm while committing a felony and shooting into an occupied building.
Jenkins lives west of Washington, Virginia, according to court documents. There is no indication that he has any criminal convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.