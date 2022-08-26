A Fauquier County man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25 and charged with a felony in connection with an Aug. 19 shooting in Warrenton. No one was hurt in the incident.

Deandre Burke

Deandre Burke, 20, allegedly fired a gun from a vehicle after a “verbal altercation” with another individual in the Haiti Street neighborhood, according to a criminal complaint filed with his arrest. Burke was charged with endangering life by firing a gun from a vehicle — a class five felony — and remained in custody as of Aug. 26.

