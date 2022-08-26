A Fauquier County man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25 and charged with a felony in connection with an Aug. 19 shooting in Warrenton. No one was hurt in the incident.
Deandre Burke, 20, allegedly fired a gun from a vehicle after a “verbal altercation” with another individual in the Haiti Street neighborhood, according to a criminal complaint filed with his arrest. Burke was charged with endangering life by firing a gun from a vehicle — a class five felony — and remained in custody as of Aug. 26.
“It is because of the strong partnership between the community and their police department that allowed our detectives to quickly bring this incident to a resolution,” said a press release from the Warrenton Police Department.
Burke, whose listed address is in the Free State area of Fauquier County, told police that he had been “called by [another individual] to meet him on Haiti Street to collect money,” according to the complaint. Burke went on to claim that the individual was “acting erratically,” that Burke was “concerned by [his] conduct” and that “he did not intend to kill [him].”
A separate affidavit for a search warrant added that Burke said he “became concerned when [the individual] reached toward his waistband or pocket” and that Burke claimed he was trying to get the individual to go away.
Much of the incident was recorded on video by a security camera, according to the complaint. The gunshot allegedly fired by Burke “hit the concrete curb behind [the second individual’s] legs,” the complaint said.
The individual Burke was allegedly meeting has not been charged with a crime in connection with the incident and is therefore not being named by the Fauquier Times.
