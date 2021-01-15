Continued winter sports delays by James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando have reduced the Class 4 Northwestern District to five teams: Fauquier, Liberty, Kettle Run, Culpeper and Handley.
The slimmed-down district means track, swimming and wrestling teams and individuals face a smaller field to advance to the Class 4 Region C championships. For basketball, the two district tournament finalists will earn region berths, having to beat out just three teams rather than six.
With games underway this week, it’s a sprint of a season, with less than three weeks to complete regular-season slates. The district track and swim meets are Jan. 29. District basketball will hold its semifinals on Feb. 4. The wrestling tournament will be held Feb. 6.
"It doesn't give us much time, but I'm glad for the kids since we are able to get going," said Liberty activities director Dean Spahr of the Fauquier County School Board's vote to permit winter sports to begin.
Due to the pandemic, the Virginia High School League previously issued limits on individuals and teams making the playoffs to keep them shorter.
On Monday, Region C held a meeting to discuss further reductions for individual regional qualifiers, but did not cut back as planned.
Surprisingly, wrestling remained at four wrestlers advancing from the district to region in the 14 weight classes. There was a formal proposal to reduce qualifiers to two per class.
The region track meet will be open to all qualifiers. The VHSL previously stated only three qualifiers per event.
The eight-team region has calculated for 27 athletes per school per gender which equals 216. Counting coaches and officials, they think that will comply with the governor’s orders of 250 maximum for outdoor events. The Dulles District has only three schools that have indoor track for eight total schools.
Boys and girls region track will be held on separate days Feb. 3 and 4 at Fauquier with Feb. 5-6 as snow days.
James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando are in Frederick County, whose school board voted Jan. 5 to delay their winter campaigns until March 1, eliminating county athletes from postseason possibilities. Handley, governed by the city of Winchester, was approved to play immediately after a special meeting on Jan. 7.
Handley was expected to play winter sports with the Frederick County schools in a four-team district. Now the Judges will join the Fauquier schools and Culpeper.
