Sheriff Robert P. Mosier announced Wednesday that Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Major Wells Nevill has recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Major Nevill completed the 279th session of the National Academy on Friday, March 13. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations and eight federal civilian organizations.
The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony.
FBI Academy instructors, special agents and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered.
The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office now has five National Academy graduates in its ranks. Nevill joins Lt. Colonel Jeremy Falls, Capt. Mark Jones, Lt. Andy Marshall and Sgt. James Hartman as alumni of the FBI National Academy.
