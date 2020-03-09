Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer’s perfume of choice these days may be Eau de fresh paint, but sometimes she dabs on Eau de new carpet. Schaeffer and many other town employees and contractors are up to their elbows in renovations to the old BB&T building, which is day by day being transformed into Warrenton’s new town hall.
A tour of the building at 21 Main St. begins with the large room that was once the lobby of the BB&T.
The platform that will raise the dais for the town council members is in place. Schaeffer admits she reconfigured its placement a couple of dozen times before the carpenters set to work.
The first coat of dove-gray paint has been applied. That decision was hard-fought too. “I think I must have changed my mind 37 times,” she said. But she is pleased with the final choice. “It really makes the vault ‘pop.’”
The former bank’s black and gold vault doors stand open with gilded letters that read “THE PEOPLE’S NATIONAL BANK.” It’s a unique feature that offers a hint of the building’s past. The vault will stay, said Schaeffer, and will be used as a place to store the chairs that will be brought out for council sessions or other community meetings.
She envisions this space as flexible; it could be used for displaying the plans for the Broadview Avenue project or the comprehensive plan, for a VFW award ceremony or an Experience Old Town Warrenton event. “We’d like this to be a space our residents could spend time in.”
Large, unadorned windows let in lots of light. Schaeffer said the drapes were outdated and the blinds dirty, so for now at least, nothing blocks the sunlight from filtering into the cavernous room.
It’s a good example of Schaffer’s approach to the renovations: Change as little as possible, move in, live with it a while and see what needs to be tweaked. The grand chandelier is another example of a “let’s live with it for now” feature. “The height may be a problem,” and it’s not centered in the room, she said. “We’ll see.”
In the corner is a small room that might be a new visitor’s center. Instead of rows of brochures, she would like to modernize with electronic displays and mobile applications to serve 2020 visitors. Schaeffer said the possible shifting of the Warrenton Visitor Center from its current location 33 N. Calhoun St. to the Main Street site has not been decided; it’s still being discussed.
Two hallways off the main room lead to bathrooms and a few offices, but the real work of the town gets done as visitors pass through double doors on the left, to the Town Hall’s reception desk. (There is a door from Main Street into this section as well, but it is not currently ADA compliant.)
One-stop shop
Schaeffer sees the new Town Hall as a one-stop shop for residents and business owners. Because the current 46-year-old Town Hall at 18 Court St. has limited office space, those who need to conduct business with the town often have to go to multiple locations to get a business license or food truck permit, pay taxes, look at town records, talk to someone in community development or parks and rec. The new site would offer all town services in one building. “People would come to the front desk, ask for what they need and receive help right here,” Schaeffer said. Because employees are all located in the same place, they will be able to assist people on the spot.
Town employees who most often interact daily with the public might have offices near the reception desk, but most offices will be located on other floors. A secure, key-card elevator means that visitors who have business with employees on other floors need to be escorted. This is one example of the security measures possible with the new town hall that were not feasible in the current space. “Visitors won’t be able to wander all over the building,” Schaeffer said.
The third floor is mostly complete. Offices, a break room and conference areas stand waiting for town employees. The break room will serve multiple purposes. It will house a copier, a place for mail distribution, and may be used for small training sessions. Renovated skylights let in natural light.
A large, stately conference room with a vaulted ceiling could be used for town council work sessions. Off in one corner is a door leading to a small kitchen that would make catering a meeting possible.
Another public-facing portion of the third floor is a large room with a view over Old Town Warrenton. Hanging racks will be filled with plans that the public or press could view easily. Schaeffer presented an example, “This could be used for pre-construction meetings. It’s going to be good to have a place where plans can be more accessible to the public. It will be a consolidated space where anyone can come to look at plans.”
The second floor will look much like the third but is more of a work in progress. Carpet was being laid Friday. Schaeffer pointed out that there will be a desk near each elevator, so a person escorting someone from the public can “hand off” that person to someone who can bring them to the person they need to meet with, another nod to security.
In addition to the first, second and third floors, there’s a bonus space that Schaeffer calls floor 2.5. It’s an area that was part of the original 1910 building. The original doors, doorknobs and once-outside-facing windows are intact and make for a unique space. Schaeffer said that the Experience Old Town Warrenton group will have an office here. Asbestos abatement was necessary in this part of the building. Schaeffer said she was going to wait to renovate this section, but “asbestos remediation is problematic in an occupied building,” so she decided it was better to take care of it all up front.
The cavernous basement will provide room for storage, storage and more storage, a luxury that Schaeffer sees as a huge advantage. “The current town hall has no storage space. Before, if someone needed an old record, we’d have to send them elsewhere. It shouldn’t take a week or longer to get a record for a resident.”
Currently, wooden desks that were once used by bank employees are stacked in rows. “We are going to use as many of the desks that were left here as possible,” said Schaeffer.
The basement is also where much of the town’s IT equipment will be housed, in a secure, temperature-controlled area. The server room will consolidate equipment that is currently housed at the WARF, the police department and the current Town Hall.
Inspectors and environmental services employees will have office space in the basement as well. Schaeffer said that these employees are out much of the day, but they’ll have their own entrance from the back of the building. This area needed asbestos abatement as well. “We didn’t know that the tile was asbestos, so that was unexpected,” she said.
Schaeffer pointed to a spot on the basement floor, and said, “When we first came in here, there was a bucket there with water pouring in. The roof needed repairs. “We’ve fully replaced the roof ‘membrane,’” she said, which had reached the end of its life. All leaks were fixed, and all copper replaced. Five HVAC units were replaced.
The old bank has a drive-thru window in the back of the building and an entrance there, but for now, neither of those features will be used. “We’ll have to see. Right now, there is no way to make that a secure entrance for the public,” she said.
Schaeffer’s goal is to finish the massive project before the August deadline and under budget. Dustin Dawson, a code enforcement building inspector, is coordinating work by town employees who have been coming in before and after their shifts to remove old furniture, carpet and wallpaper, repoint brick, change lights and fix bathroom fixtures. It’s given the employees the opportunity to make some extra money and also be a part of the historic project. “It’s an added benefit to our employees,” said Schaeffer, and using current employees rather than outside contractors has saved the town money.
She said, “The use of staff time before and after their work hours has the town under the projected budget. All the numbers will need to be calculated at the completion but to date, we estimate the use of the skilled town staff we have to have saved close to $100,000 on the items completed so far in the renovation.”
Before work started, renovations to the 30,000-square-foot building were estimated at $195,000 and repairs at $550,000. The total cost for the project is estimated at $3.2 million. Schaeffer said those numbers are still close, but probably a little lower.
Once the new town hall is ready to welcome staffers, Schaeffer said movers will spend a weekend moving everything in. After a “soft opening” of about a week to work out any issues, the new Town Hall will be open for business.
She said, “We are not serving our citizens and our businesses well right now. This new building is going to allow us to have a consolidated space to serve everyone.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.