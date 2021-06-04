Maidstone Road closed next week for bridge work

Route 713 (Maidstone Road) in Fauquier County will be closed next week while the Virginia Department of Transportation works on the bridge over Goose Creek near Route 624 (Lost Corner Road).
The road will be closed to through traffic Monday through Friday between Route 710 (Rectortown Road) and Route 17 (Winchester Road).
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.