On Jan. 12, Warrenton Police detectives arrested Tyrik D’Andre Simmons, 22, of Madison Heights, Virginia, in connection with the Oct. fatal shooting of Derek De La Iglesia. Simmons was arrested as an accessory after the fact in the killing, according to a press release from the Warrenton Police Department. He is being held at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center without bond, the release said.
According to Virginia court records, Simmons has numerous previous charges on his record -- from theft to drugs to destruction of property -- in Bedford, Amherst, Warren and Prince William counties, dating back to 2017.
The day of the shooting, Warrenton police were called to a parking lot at 394 Jackson Street for an unresponsive male in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to their upper body. Upon arrival, units found a dead man behind the wheel of the vehicle. The deceased was identified as Derek De La Iglesia.
Iglesia lived in Marshall, according to police. He was a 2017 graduate of Liberty High School, where he played football.
The Warrenton Police Department is still actively investigating the crime, with the assistance of Virginia State Police and The Federal Bureau of Investigation. Further charges are expected, the press release said.
