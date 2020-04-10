A resident in a long-term care facility in Madison, Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19, it was reported in a Friday afternoon press release from the Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
The RRHD is carrying out an investigation to determine potential sources of exposure and staff are working with the facility management to take precautions to protect the residents and staff, according to the release.
“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned,” said RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner. “We’ll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread. Working in partnership with the facility management, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District staff are investigating potential sources of exposure and will continue to provide guidance on infection control.”
Gov. Ralph Northam has banned social gatherings of more than 10 individuals, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kartchner emphasized that residents should stay at home except for essential reasons outlined in Executive Order 55. “We all have a responsibility and duty to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and those around us,” said Dr. Kartchner.
He outlined the cautions that have been repeated since early March: Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following behaviors:
- Stay home as much as possible. This is especially important if you are sick.
- If you must go out for essential trips like resupplying groceries, wear a cloth face covering.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
- Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of 10 or more
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
