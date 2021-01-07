When a thin red and white hound showed up at Tracey Thrift’s Midland farm one weekend last February, she fed the stray a dinner of chili – “it’s all I had,” Thrift said.
She was certain it would be a simple matter to find the rightful owner when she took her to the shelter on Monday.
At first, Thrift said she was sad when the Fauquier SPCA staff couldn’t locate anyone missing a small female foxhound in the entire Northern Virginia region. But, after having spent that first weekend together bonding over miles of hiking and trail riding, “the first time I’d had a dog around since I was a kid,” Thrift said she was overjoyed when SPCA director Devon Settle implored her to adopt the small female.
And following a championship-level performance at a lure coursing event Sunday, Thrift said she may have discovered a most unexpected talent from the dog she named “Elle.”
Elle was one of dozens of dogs taking part in the Jan. 2 lure coursing trial hosted by Gainesville veterinarian and Westminster Dog Show winning owner-breeder, Dr. Scott Dove at his Foxcliffe farm. Some 20 different dog breeds – some pure, some mixed, some wholly unknown – took part in the time trial.
“I didn’t really know what Elle would do,” Thrift said. “She loved it. She was locked on target from the minute we got out of the car.”
“She’s a natural,” Dove said later of Elle’s rock-solid performance. In lure coursing, dogs – sighthounds and non-sighthounds, pure and crossbreeds, even mutts – follow a flapping plastic lure drawn by a motorized pulley system around a quarter-mile course much like a racing greyhound follows a mechanical rabbit.
Though foxhounds are very notably scent hunters, Elle, for one, is clearly motivated by the visual stimulus of a fleeing “prey.”
Dove said the annual competition was “as big as ever” this year. Outdoor sporting events like coursing are naturally socially distanced, “and everybody was very respectful,” Dove said of hosting his first trial under COVID restrictions.
There were no spectators to speak of, and dog owners have grown accustomed, he added, to the “show and leave” model. “It was a great day.”
In addition to many of Scott Dove and wife Ceil’s own championship Scottish Deerhounds and lurchers, there were many dog breeds represented. Sighthounds such as Salukis, whippets and a wolfhound took part, as well as the unexpected cross-talent of foxhound Elle, several Australian shepherd-poodle crosses, a laser-focused Jack Russell Terrier and a pair of border collies more intent on tag-team herding the lure than coursing it.
“You never know what kind of dog will take to this (sport,)” Dove said. “But when you see how they react, on the sidelines or at the (starting line), you can tell who’s going to do well.”
Thrift said Elle’s desire to chase the moving target was evident the minute they arrived. “She was amazing.”
Thrift has been Fauquier’s Census Bureau field rep since 2007. She grew up in Woodbridge, went to high school in Nokesville and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. She lives on a small farm with Elle and several horses.
Horse briefs
Hall of Fame trainer Jonathan Sheppard retires
Jonathan Sheppard, a Hall of Fame trainer whose horses excelled on the dirt, on turf and on the steeplechase circuit, will retire from American horse racing, but will continue to train a small stable in Ireland, he announced from his southeastern Pennsylvania farm Monday morning.
Sheppard, who turned 80 last month, is the National Steeplechase Association’s all-time leading trainer by wins (1,242) and purse earnings ($24,902,442). He’s been champion jump trainer 26 times.
With 15 Eclipse Awards, Sheppard is behind only D. Wayne Lukas and Bob Baffert; his 11 individual Eclipse Award winners include two Hall of Fame hurdlers – Cafe Prince and Flatterer.
Sheppard’s horses have made almost 21,000 starts with 3,426 winners of more than $88.7 million.
The English native moved to America after college and a brief stint in a family stockbroker firm, working for future Hall of Fame jump trainer Burley Cocks in Pennsylvania before striking out on his own in 1965.
Dressage champion to teach weekend clinic
U.S. Dressage Federation gold, silver and bronze medalist Lauren Sprieser will conduct a clinic this weekend, Jan. 9 and 10 at her Sprieser Sporthorse near Marshall.
Horses and riders at all levels are invited to take part in the lessons in the all-weather indoor arena. Sign up online at timecenter.com.
Winter jumper series continues at Beverly Equestrian near The Plains
Indoor schooling jumper rounds – with prizes for each division from crossrails to modified, continue at Beverly Equestrian through the winter. Shows at the indoor facility near The Plains are scheduled Jan. 23, Feb. 20 and March 20.
Find a full prize list and entry details on Beverly’s Facebook page.
Online auction supports Commonwealth club
The Commonwealth Dressage and Combined Training Association will hold an online benefit auction Jan. 15 to 31. Auction bids are tax deductible. Find a full list of available items at cdcta.com.
