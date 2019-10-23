What’s not to love when it comes to faith, family and farm? Longtime farmer Hank Green thinks that it is perfect to have LOVE added to the landscape at Hank’s Christmas Trees at Hartland Farm. The over-sized LOVE artwork was unveiled on Sunday, Oct. 13, before a gathering of family and friends.
Created as part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism, the artwork is an extension of the iconic "Virginia is for Lovers" brand, which in 2019 is celebrating 50 years since its inception.
The sign in Markham joins the ranks of LOVEwork creations throughout the commonwealth, now numbering more than 180 in towns and cities.
"Virginia is for Lovers is about doing the things you love to do on vacation with the people you love most," said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. "The new LOVEwork at Hartland Farm and Hartland Orchard captures that idea perfectly and gives you an authentic sense of place as it showcases the various crops available on the family farm. We are excited that Hartland will help us share the LOVE with travelers, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”
Each LOVE installation is a reflection of the community in which it stands, and the Hartland LOVEwork is no exception.
“We received a $1,500 grant from Virginia Tourism to design and build the sign,” said Cheryll Green. “The sign is designed to convey to tourists and locals what goes on at Hartland. We have three family members operating different business that include Hartland Orchard, Hartland Farm and Green Truck Farm. Hartland Farm has a seasonal market, pick your own tomatoes, pumpkins, a Fall Festival Fun Field and Corn Maze and Christmas trees. Green Truck Farm grows many varieties of berries and vegetables. Hartland Orchard grows cherries, peaches and apples.”
Fauquier County Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel visited the farm for the festivities and posted this on Facebook: “It was wonderful to attend the unveiling of the ‘LOVE’ sculpture today at Hartland Orchard and Farm with Henry Green and his family. The sign was designed and built by Jennifer Armstrong … The sculpture represents produce grown on the farm including berries, vegetables, pumpkins, fruit and evergreen trees.”
Armstrong, a lifelong resident of Markham and friend of the farm, designed, painted and built the 7-foot-tall LOVEwork. She has been very involved in activities on the farm and understands their mission to provide an opportunity for people to obtain fresh fruit, vegetables and Christmas trees. This LOVEwork represents the seasons of this Virginia farm and some of its products.
Visitors to the Hartland LOVEwork are encouraged to take pictures with it and share them at www.facebook.com/VirginiaisforLovers and on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag #LOVEVA and #hartlandfarmandorchard.
Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Virginia. In 2018, tourism generated $26 billion in revenue, supported 234,000 jobs and provided $1.8 billion in state and local taxes for the Commonwealth. A full list of LOVEworks can be found at Virginia.org/LOVE.
“Please visit Hartland in Markham and enjoy the apples, baked goods, and the ‘fun field’ that includes many things for kids and families to enjoy,” said McDaniel.
Visit Hartland Farm at 3205 Hartland Lane in Markham. Contact: 540-532-0436.
