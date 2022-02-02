Lost wrestling time casts uncertainty on Friday’s district championships

Last season it was the COVID-19 pandemic severely curtailing sports events.
This season a parade of winter storms has cost wrestling a shockingly large portion of matches and canceled practices. With the Northwestern District wrestling tournament Friday at Sherando, very little time remains to compensate.
"You can't get any momentum going," lamented Kettle Run coach Mike Foy, whose Cougars have had four tournament appearances canceled, costing his kids dearly.
"That's up to 20 matches,” Foy added. "Besides COVID last year, this is the least amount of matches my wrestlers have ever had. Typically, by this time we have 40-some matches.
"This year, we have 20. It's ridiculous."
The same issues exist at Liberty, the defending Class 4 state champion, according to coach Wes Hawkins.
"[The weather] has done its fair share of taking things away from us," he said with a laugh.
The Eagles lost three events to the snow and ice. The biggest disappointment was this past weekend when a trip to a large tournament at Orange County High School vaporized.
"That was a big one for us, It was going to set us up for the tournament," Hawkins said, explaining the field included several high caliber programs like Class 6 Robinson. That event would have challenged his best wrestlers.
He said the Eagles lost approximately 15 matches off their slate, affecting the progression of his younger wrestlers.
"I normally try to have 50 to 55 matches," Hawkins noted.
At Fauquier, coach Chad Hoffman says the key is rolling with the punches with a mixed group of veterans and newcomers.
"It’s never easy to miss practice time, but we adapted and overcame that adversity," he said of extending the length of practices when they could be held to compensate for the lost time.
Hoffman lauded his wrestlers for their focus and progress in recent weeks, adding he is not frustrated.
"Just more understanding of where we are as a program," he stated. "We will get back to where we need to be. It just may take longer than we would like."
With only four days of preparation remaining, there is only one course to follow, Foy said.
"You just have to stick with very basic fundamentals. There's just no time left for further teaching," he stressed. "
Liberty is defending state champ, but Sherando may be tournament favorite
There are different focal points for the three county schools at Friday’s district wrestling meet.
Friday's top four place winners in each of the 14 weight classes advance to the Feb. 12 Region 4C tournament at Liberty.
Liberty coach Wes Hawkins hopes this postseason opener will begin a trip toward the top prize of winning a second straight title.
Hawkins notes the district team title picture is a bit murky. His Eagles certainly are contenders, yet host Sherando will mount a formidable challenge.
"I'm not counting my guys out," he began. "It's up in the air, but if I had to say, Sherando would be the front runner. Matchups are going to be big."
Foy concurs with Sherando having an edge.
"[The Warriors] have a solid team up and down," he said.
The 2021 Liberty team showed not winning the district does not eliminate chances to reach the state's highest level. Liberty was third in the district and second in the region before being crowned state champions with only a five-man crew remaining.
The team trophy is important, but Foy listed another focus every team will have Friday.
"The big expectation is to get as many as possible to our regionals. Get another week of wrestling for them," Foy said.
How can the teams satisfy those hopes? Fauquier's Hoffman has a prescription.
"I expect our kids to go out there and wrestle with the mentality to win for themselves and their team," he said. "All I ask is to wrestle with toughness, energy and effort."
