The new grade-separated interchange at the intersection of U.S. 15/17/29 and Va. 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) — one of the busiest intersections along U.S. 29 in Fauquier County — will partially open to traffic on June 23.
The ramp from southbound U.S. 15/17/29 to northbound U.S. 15/17/29 business toward Warrenton will open to traffic on June 22 in the afternoon. Most of the other ramps, the bridge and the two roundabouts will open on June 23; one ramp is not built yet and will require a detour.
Mid-morning on June 23, weather permitting, traffic will begin to use the new interchange instead of the traffic signal to access Warrenton, Lord Fairfax Community College, the Warrenton landfill, nearby homes, businesses and U.S. 15/17/29.
Motorists on northbound U.S. 15/17/29 will exit to Warrenton via the right lane instead of the left turn lanes at the traffic signal. Drivers will continue through the new roundabouts, over the bridge and into Warrenton.
All existing turn lanes will be closed on June 23 and the traffic signal will be removed.
Temporary detour via Meetze Road
Once the interchange partially opens to traffic, crews will begin constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound U.S. 15/17/29 toward Opal.
While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on U.S. 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Va. 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road), to southbound U.S. 15/17/29.
The acceleration ramp from southbound U.S. 15/17/29 business, coming from Warrenton, to southbound U.S. 15/17/29, toward Opal, will reopen to traffic on June 23. Motorists on the west (Warrenton) side of the project can use this ramp via the right lane to access southbound U.S. 15/17/29 and will not need to use the detour.
The detour will be in place for about three months.
What motorists can expect on June 23
- Message boards will be updated both prior to the interchange opening and again once the interchange is open to traffic.
- Motorists on U.S. 15/17/29 business and Va. 880 should expect brief traffic stops and congestion that will result in potentially major delays around mid-morning on June 23 while crews make final adjustments to traffic control devices and open the interchange.
- Drivers are encouraged to follow the message boards and directional signs and to use caution while traffic adjusts to the new traffic pattern. Visit the project website for roundabout driving tips.
- Expect nighttime lane closures on U.S. 15/17/29 on June 23 and June 24 for removal of the traffic signal and overhead signs.
Project information
Under a $19.6 million contract, design-build contractor Shirley Contracting Company, LLC of Lorton, with design services from Dewberry of Fairfax, has worked since February 2018 to design and construct the grade-separated interchange, utilizing two roundabouts connecting all points of travel.
Until the project is complete -- by Nov. 25 -- motorists should watch for workers near the travel lanes while the remaining project tasks are completed.
The shared use path and the new park and ride lot with 20 commuter parking spaces on Lord Fairfax Road are still under construction.
More information about the project, including roundabout driving tips, can be found on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.
