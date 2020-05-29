Middleburg races

It will be horses, riders and a lot of empty space at Glenwood Park June 13 when the rescheduled Middleburg Spring Races seems to be approved to run. The chief difference will be no spectators, similar to the way the NASCAR circuit has resumed.

 Photo by Betsy Burke Parker

According to a May 29 press release from the National Steeplechase Association, entries will be taken on Monday for the 100th annual Middleburg Spring Races, suggesting that the rescheduled meet, and the June 27 Virginia Gold Cup, will be allowed to run.

Competition is expected to be conducted under strict COVID-19 parameters outlined by race officials in a request earlier this month to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Secretary of Agriculture Bettina Ring.

Complete details have not been released, but the application specified that no spectators will be allowed on site.

The Middleburg Spring Races were rescheduled from April, the Gold Cup from the first Saturday in May. Updates are posted first on nationalsteeplechase.com.

