According to a May 29 press release from the National Steeplechase Association, entries will be taken on Monday for the 100th annual Middleburg Spring Races, suggesting that the rescheduled meet, and the June 27 Virginia Gold Cup, will be allowed to run.
Competition is expected to be conducted under strict COVID-19 parameters outlined by race officials in a request earlier this month to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Secretary of Agriculture Bettina Ring.
Complete details have not been released, but the application specified that no spectators will be allowed on site.
The Middleburg Spring Races were rescheduled from April, the Gold Cup from the first Saturday in May. Updates are posted first on nationalsteeplechase.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.