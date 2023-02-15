Timothy Carter, who has had a long career with the Warrenton Police Department, has been selected as its new police chief, effective Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Carter will be responsible for continuing the community’s policing services, growing successful public safety outreach programs and providing input as part of the town’s management team, according to a news release.
He replaces Mike Kochis, who left recently to become chief of police in Charlottesville. He had been chief of police in Warrenton since February 2020.
Carter has spent his entire career with the Warrenton Police Department. He started in 1992 as a police officer and served in the ranks as police corporal, detective, detective sergeant, lieutenant, deputy chief of police and acting police chief. He has worked numerous high-profile cases, managed the department’s budget, established new training programs and implemented community outreach programs and initiatives.
Chief Carter is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has completed numerous training and education programs through the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. He is working toward an associate degree in business administration with an expected graduation date of June 2023 and plans to enroll in the University of Virginia to obtain a degree in Police Administration.
The swearing in ceremony will be held at a future date.
