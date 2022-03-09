After 41 years of service as an athletic director, Fauquier County native Jerry Carter is going into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame.
Carter, 67, was the first AD for Liberty High when it opened in 1994 and spent 13 years there before moving to Briar Woods in Ashburn, where he spent another 14 years before retiring in 2021.
Carter helped Liberty’s fledgling school get established and win three state titles (two cheerleading/one girls track) before he moved on to Briar Woods, which captured 18 state crowns in eight sports in his tenure.
Known for his outgoing personality and warmth, Carter, who grew up in Marshall, credits his parents.
“I enjoy people,” says Carter. “I had a good upbringing with my mom and dad. My mom was a kind and generous person who hammered into my sister and me to treat all people the way you want to be treated regardless of race, religion and culture,” Carter said.
Carter has been instrumental working with the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (VIAAA), which recognized him with its prestigious John Youngblood Lifetime Award of Merit in 2021 He was also athletic director at Marshall Middle School for five years and Cedar Lee for nine and VIAAA president in 2003-04.
Carter praises the numerous Fauquier County coaching and teaching legends that helped him along the way, like Allen Creasy (Fauquier High boys basketball coach and AD), Sam Johnson (former FHS baseball coach), Dave Nagy (Cedar Lee Junior High principal), John Harrison (first Liberty High principal), Roger Lee (former LHS principal) and others.
“I’ve been blessed. I’ve had so many good people in my career. My whole life has been one big break,” said Carter.
Carter attended Fauquier High, where he lettered in baseball for four years and also played football and basketball, graduating in 1973.
He attended Bluefield (W.Va.) Junior College from 1972-75 and later graduated from George Mason University in 1980, then got a master’s degree in administration from Shenandoah University in 19993
Carter is still active with the schools he loves. He’s serving as a substitute teacher in Fauquier County and also helping as an assistant AD in Loudoun County.
Even when he took the job at Briar Woods to increase his income, he never moved out of Fauquier. Now he enjoys going to games at all three county schools, often taking his grandkids.
“I root for whoever is playing that night,” he says.
