The United States Eventing Association announced that Ann Rickard Haller died Sunday, Aug. 25, from “complications related to an ongoing medical condition.” Haller was working as the press officer and cross-country controller at Great Meadow International this weekend and passed away at a local hospital, according to the USEA.
The USEA website memorialized Haller this way: “Ann was involved in so many aspects of eventing and was truly at the heart of the sport. She embodied the real spirit of an eventer with a ‘get it done’ attitude pitching in to make sure whatever needed to get done was done.
“Ann worked in the press office at many events around the country including the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, Fair Hill International, Rebecca Farm, NAYC [North American Youth Championships], World Equestrian Games, and the USEA American Eventing Championships, just to name a few. She often multitasked as the cross-country controller or took on other roles as needed.”
Rob Banner, former president of the Great Meadow foundation, said, “Ann and Roger Haller were eventing organizing pros that worked their lives long in USPC [United States Pony Clubs] up through USEA working for KY3D [Kentucky Derby Three-Day] and Fair Hill. Ann has a permanent job at Fair Hill. She was the Press Secretary for GMI.
“Roger died unexpectedly three or four years ago … They were both loved by all and had friends in the highest places around the world.
“Ann Haller … was hustling in the heat doing last-minute stuff… Ann was just 57. Tragic.”
A self-declared “Army brat,” Ann grew up all over. She was a graduate H-A pony clubber from Hood Pony Club (Texas) and was a member of more than half a dozen pony clubs. She continued to be involved in Pony Club for more than 25 years as an instructor, clinician, coach, national examiner, chief horse management judge, past member of the USPC national eventing and horse management committees, and past member of the USPC Board of Governors. She was a Level II USEA Certified Instructor as well as being a USPC Level IV national examiner and an FEI Steward. In 2006, she was inducted into the USPC Academy of Achievement.
Haller “leaves behind a multitude of friends, her horse Master of the House, and a huge hole in the eventing community,” stated the USEA article.
