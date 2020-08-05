Fauquier Central Sports Complex to open Aug. 15

The long-awaited Fauquier County Central Sports Complex will open for practices and games Aug. 15, according to Thomas Schoenauer, the parks and recreation superintendent. The complex is located at the intersection of Meetze and Old Auburn Roads outside Warrenton, adjacent to the Fauquier County Fairgrounds.

Currently, only Greater Fauquier Baseball Little League has confirmed its field-use schedule for the fall, but other leagues may finalize their schedules soon, Schoenauer added.

The 72-acre complex consists of one full-size artificial turf field, five baseball-softball fields, five Bermuda grass rectangular fields and a walking and equestrian trail. Permanent restrooms, irrigation systems and field lighting are planned to be added in the next phases of construction.

To date, the $13.2 million project has been funded by $8.8 million in debt issued by the county; the remainder has been paid for by direct county funding and by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and Virginia Department of Transportation.