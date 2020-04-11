The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a severely dampening effect on tourism in Fauquier County. With historical, equestrian and entertainment programs canceled and some businesses shuttered, the town will undoubtedly see many fewer visitors over the next weeks and months.
Miles Friedman, director of the county’s Department of Economic Development, points out that communities all over the county are seeing the downturn. Warrenton, of course, is the county’s historical and entertainment hub, but “Marshall has been drawing more people,” he said, “particularly for people interested in food. Marshall will certainly see less foot traffic as a result” of social distancing rules.
Remington too, has been growing, he said, as well as other communities that bring a lot of people together during the spring and summer. “Fairs and festivals, equestrian events, wine tastings and other events are all canceled,” he said.
Friedman is encouraged, though, by the creative solutions that businesses are finding to engage with customers – curbside pickup, online ordering and virtual events are all options that local businesses are trying to ameliorate the damage being caused by the pandemic. Since the sudden dearth of customers took most people by surprise, not everyone has figured it out yet. “But they are learning,” he said.
Friedman said that it’s possible that the creative thinking inspired by the pandemic might work so well they can remain a part of business models after the crisis is over. “We’ll see,” he said. “Once we have the breathing room to evaluate, businesses might find these online options are a great way to increase their exposure post-coronavirus.”
Laura Torpy, tourism coordinator for the county, said she’s been impressed with the creativity of some local businesses.
Molon Lave Vineyards in Warrenton, for instance, has been hosting virtual wine tastings over Facebook Live. “I’ve watched some of them,” said Torpy. “They are just fun. In one, they showed people how to make three kinds of sangria, and then made the wines available at 25% off.”
Desert Rose Winery in Hume is holding virtual blind taste testings, Torpy said. “People buy three bottles without knowing anything about them.” Through the online format, participants learn about the wines together.
“Wineries are about so much more than just the wine. They are about the whole experience, sipping while looking out over the Piedmont. People can’t do that now. The longer this goes on, the harder it will get. Most of our wineries are small, family-owned businesses.”
On a positive note, Torpy explained that Naked Mountain Winery in Delaplane was able to donate 600 gallons -- roughly 3,000 bottles -- of wine to Dida's Distillery to be distilled into hand sanitizer. It is being donated to local healthcare, first responders and emergency/public services.
Torpy said the county’s six breweries are all operating in some capacity; some have food trucks on certain days. “So when you stop in to pick up your curbside pick up, you can get a meal as well.”
She added, “This just started today – restaurants, in addition to selling wine or beer with their to-go meals, can sell cocktails as well.”
The Old Jail is even offering lessons on some of their artifacts on their Facebook page.
Unfortunately, equestrian events are off the table, said Torpy. The Virginia Gold Cup, for instance, has been moved to June 20, but there’s no guarantee it will be held then. Plans for the big steeplechase event are on hold, like everything else right now.
Spring Festival – a much-anticipated event that would bring thousands to Warrenton every May -- has been canceled, as have the town’s April and May First Friday gatherings.
Torpy said that she encourages residents to support local businesses as much as possible during this difficult time. “We want people to stay home and be safe, but we also want these businesses to be here when we are past this.”
She said, “I encourage people to follow their favorite restaurant, brewery, and shop on Facebook and/or Instagram to keep up to date on what they are doing. Everything is fluid.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
