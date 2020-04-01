Local telehealth firm Online Doctor Today is offering 50 free two-month subscriptions to its telehealth service for Fauquier County residents.
The subscription model offers unlimited monthly access for a household to the MDLive network of physicians. Physicians can, among other things, prescribe medication after consultations conducted through the service.
Online Doctor Today was founded by Fauquier residents Paul and Holly Moriarty last year; the couple also own Haymarket Chiropractic and Rehabilitation.
“Eighty percent of the medical needs we have as a society can be managed by telehealth,” said Holly Moriarty, adding that the disruptions caused by COVID-19 to normal routines have led more people to consider the telehealth model.
“People are all of a sudden realizing what a huge advantage” the model is, she said. The bulk of the company’s subscriber base is people have no insurance or whose insurance requires high deductibles. She declined to say how many people currently subscribe to the service.
As for the 50 free subscriptions the company is offering, Holly Moriarty said, “We really want it for those people who can’t afford it or have no insurance or high deductibles … we want it for those who really need it.”
Paul Moriarty added, “We just want to give back to the community, and this is a way we can do that.”
The first 50 Fauquier residents to email the business about the offer will receive the free two-month subscription, the couple said. No credit card information will be collected unless those taking advantage of the offer wish to continue after 60 days.
Interested residents should email OnlineDoctorToday@gmail.com with “50FREEFAUQUIER” in the subject line; the contact form at onlinedoctortoday.com can also be used.
