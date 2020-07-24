UPDATED: Most Prince William County students will begin school with 100% virtual instruction -- at least for the first quarter of the year -- under a plan approved unanimously by the school board early Thursday.

It's not yet clear whether new state guidance reducing, in some cases, the recommended physi…

Suggestions for back to school precautions

Below is a note from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Wade Kartchner, M.D.

Our district’s daily cases are still on a slight upward trajectory. The Virginia Department of Health continues to stress the 3 Ws of our response: Wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance. As I’ve said numerous times before, it is the simple things that will make a difference.

As we look to going back to school and all that this implies during the pandemic, the CDC has provided a great back to school checklist for parents, guardians and caregivers. Schools will have new policies in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and being prepared for these possibilities is a good idea. Please share this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/parent-checklist.html, with everyone impacted by schools reopening across the district.