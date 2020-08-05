Officials of the Virginia Point-to-Point Foundation met with organizers of the Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point last week, confirming the local club is going forward with its Sept. 12 event, rescheduled from April 4.
“They stand to attract an enormous crowd of horses,” said VPPF director Don Yovanovich. “Racehorse owners have kept their horses in training since this spring, hoping for a place to run. Looks like Old Dominion might catch a break with their position as the first meet of what might be a changed fall season.”
Two of the spring steeplechases were held this summer – the Middleburg Spring Races and Virginia Gold Cup, with tons of horses but zero spectators. The fall circuit in Virginia, Yovanovich explained, might be different. “The Phase 3 regulations say you can have up to 1,000 people at your event. I’m trying to help the point-to-points navigate their way to making a little profit out of what is one of their biggest annual fundraisers.
“Their racecourse (at Ben Venue Farm west of Warrenton) is huge, so social distancing will be easy. They’ll just sell every other, or every third, parking space. And people aren’t stupid – they have gotten to realize the rules are serious – keep your mask on, don’t go wandering around, stay in your tailgate space.
“If everybody plays by the rules, maybe Virginia can move into Phase 4, or whatever is next.
“Middleburg Spring and Gold Cup pulled it off. It wasn’t that hard.”
Other than mounted riders on the racecourse, everyone at the two summer steeplechases had to keep face masks on. Though no spectators were allowed at either meet in June, an estimated 300 or more officials, participating horsemen and safety crew were on hand, so there were a lot of moving parts, Yovanovich added. “Everybody’s gotten sort of used to doing it this way.”
He said the Blue Ridge Hunt has a Sept. 19 point-to-point scheduled, too, though he hadn’t met with that club’s organizers yet.
The two non-sanctioned events – similar to a pre-season series in early spring for Major League Baseball, lead into what National Steeplechase Association president Al Griffin, a Warrenton orthodontist, said should be a six-meet NSA series. He believes the Shawan Races in Maryland should take place as scheduled on Sept. 26 and hopes the Foxfield Races in Charlottesville will be able to run on Oct. 3. Virginia Fall is slated Oct. 10, Far Hills in New Jersey Oct. 17 and International Gold Cup at Great Meadow Oct. 24.
Griffin is uncertain about the Nov. 1 Pennsylvania Hunt Cup and Nov. 7 Montpelier Races south of Culpeper, but he’s hopeful they’ll be able to hold onto their dates.
Griffin said that both Colonial Downs near Richmond and the Saratoga racecourse in New York have successfully hosted steeplechases in July and August, without spectators. He hopes that with strict compliance to state and local rules, outdoor field sports like horse racing can continue through an abbreviated season, hopefully to return to something closer to normal next spring.
For the first time, the unsanctioned point-to-points are being planned and arranged in conjunction with the NSA schedule. Full details are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
121st Warrenton Horse Show canceled
After days of deliberation, the Warrenton Horse Show board of directors has elected to cancel the 2020 horse show. Slated to be the 121st anniversary of the historic, multi-day downtown event, the Labor Day tradition will return in 2021, say organizers.
The Warrenton Pony Show, scheduled earlier in July, was also canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Other competitions, shows and events have continued under strict pandemic protocol, but Warrenton show organizers felt that competitors coming from out of state for the rated event would not be prudent, both for participants and for Warrenton and the surrounding area.
Archival photos and more information are on the website: warrentonhorseshow.com.
Hunter championships won’t happen
The North American Field Hunter Championship will not take place in early October as scheduled. The national event has been canceled until next fall. Find full details at vafallraces.com.
