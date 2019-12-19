Republicans Rep. Denver Riggleman and Rep. Rob Wittman, who represent portions of Fauquier County, both voted against the articles of impeachment approved in the House of Representatives Wednesday night against President Donald J. Trump.
The two articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Removal from office depends on the outcome of atrial presided over by the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and vote in the U.S. Senate.
The House voted 230 to 197 (with one present vote), largely along party lines on the first article, abuse of power. All but three Democrats supported his impeachment, and all of the Republicans rejected it. On the second question of obstruction of Congress, the vote was 229 to 198. One member voted present.
Republicans argued that Democrats failed to prove Trump committed an impeachable offense, while Democrats said Trump violated the Constitution by withholding military aid to the Ukraine on the condition that President Volodymyr Zelensky announce an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Biden is a front-runner in the Democratic primary to run against Trump in November 2020.
Wittman, representing the 1st District, which includes Fauquier County, reacted in a statement issued by his office:
“Following the release of reports from the Oversight, Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Judiciary Committees, it is clear the hearings held by House Democrats over the last month have by no means proved President Trump committed an impeachable offense. Unhappy with the results of the election, House Democrats have been working to build a case for impeachment since the day President Trump took office. Speaker Pelosi said from the beginning that the impeachment must be ‘compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan;’ and today, none of those are true. In actuality, there is one thing bipartisan about this impeachment: the opposition to it.
“There is a reason why only three presidents have gone through this before – it is supposed to be an exceedingly rare occurrence. The founders warned against a single party impeachment because it would divide the country – and that is what we are seeing right now, we are seeing Democrats weaponize the impeachment process and I am worried for the precedent this will set for the future.
“The majority has wasted the fall by being solely focused on impeachment – leading us to pass two continuing resolutions, miss important deadlines for the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), and leave funding to the last minute. I believe we need to be focused on solving problems and working on solutions for our constituents. The American people are sick of this partisan stalemate. I hope in the beginning of the next session we can get back to the real issues – finding a bipartisan solution to lowering the price of prescription drugs, creating an infrastructure package, reforming our broken budget process and expanding access to broadband in rural areas.”
Riggleman, representing the 5th District, which includes all or part of 21 counties, plus the cities of Charlottesville and Danville, said in a statement prior to the vote:
“I oppose this impeachment effort and will vote no on the articles of impeachment.
“I represent the 5th District of Virginia, which is home to so many founding fathers whose vision shaped the great country we are living in today. Thomas Jefferson and James Madison are not around to see what their creation has become, but I don’t think they would be pleased to see Congress subverting the will of democracy by holding an impeachment vote, because the majority party simply cannot accept the 2016 election. Instead of wasting the taxpayers’ time and money on specious investigations, we could have passed legislation to address surprise medical billing, secure the border, address the opioid epidemic, reduce student debt and solve a litany of other issues that Americans actually care about.
“Tomorrow, we might have a vote on the USMCA (United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement) which we should have passed months ago had it not been for the obstruction and delays from Democrats. Delays that have made farmers in my district and other districts suffer. Votes like the one we will take today. The decisions that have led up to today’s vote. The nature and entire process of this proceeding wreaks of careerist bureaucrats and politicians that put politics over people. I was not elected to take political votes that attempt to overturn the will of the American people. I ran for office to serve my constituents. Let’s remember, that’s why we are here.
“Weaponizing emotion is not the way to serve the United States of America, and to my colleagues who do just that, I offer a quote Thomas Paine wrote in a crisis, “to argue with a person who has renounced the use of reason is like administering medicine to the dead.”
All the sane people voted against this kangaroo court.
