As streets emptied at the onset of the pandemic, inside the elegant brick post office in Warrenton, head clerk Joe North said it looked “like Christmas time.” Workers there have been processing an unprecedented volume of packages since the COVID-19 restrictions began.
In The Plains, Postmaster Todd Glascock said the number of parcels has increased by more than 100 percent since the pandemic began in March.
And in Marshall, Postmaster Stephanie Lane said that even today, nearly five months later and in the dead of summer, it feels like the peak holiday season. Usually at this time of the year, Marshall handles 450 to 700 packages a day, but it processed a record 1,385 parcels in one day recently, she said.
Lane said that Marshall – like other post offices around the county -- has installed protective barriers between patrons and employees as well as tape on the floor to encourage social distancing. Patrons also are required to wear masks.
She said some customers have donated masks, hand sanitizer and gloves, as well as doughnuts and cakes to show their appreciation. “Now we see across the board how effective taking these measures [are], and the loyalty and appreciation of our customers is incomparable,” Lane said. “It’s definitely brought the community together.”
Nationally, the volume of parcels the U.S. Postal Service says it handles is 60 to 80% higher than last year.
Local postmasters said that at the beginning of the pandemic, they didn’t know what to expect.
“We had definitely more foot traffic. We expected the opposite,” Lane said. “We have seen more of our customers come out to mail essential items to family and friends who need them but are unable to get them where they reside.”
From distributing necessary items to being a comforting, familiar face to locals, mail carriers and postal clerks like those in Fauquier are essential to life and commerce in small rural communities. During the pandemic, they have become more necessary than ever, agreed residents and postmasters.
Postal carriers are helping out more vulnerable, house-bound customers with post office boxes by giving mail carriers their packages to bring to their homes. North, in Warrenton, has also been sending parcels with friends and family.
“It’s just a handful of people, but everybody tries to help one another out, whether it’s picking up mail or going to the grocery store or just lending some sort of support,” said Karen Bowles, a clerk at the tiny Hume post office.
Glascock said some residents in The Plains whose parents are unwell, or elderly ask postal clerks to come outside to load packages into their cars. Older customers with postal boxes can also request home deliveries. Though this isn’t a service the post office typically provides, Glascock said they’re willing to do it during the pandemic.
President Donald Trump wants to privatize the postal service, which he asserts is not as efficient as a private company would be. For now, he has told the agency it must quadruple the price for mailing packages and has threatened to hold up a $10 billion Treasury Department loan meant to help it survive temporarily.
Recent cost-cutting measures have led to delays in delivery time, postal officials and postal unions have said. Trump has also asserted without evidence that the expected surge in mail-in ballots this presidential election will result in widespread fraud. Most state and local election registers disagree, saying they are confident that mail-in ballots are secure. Some cities have set up mailboxes designated for ballots-only and will employ monitors to oversee the collection process.
The increase in online shopping has given a financial boost to the agency, which has been plagued for more than a decade by large employee health care costs, according to Congressional investigators.
But there’s also been a significant decrease in first class and advertising mail, said John McHugh, chairman of the Package Coalition, an industry group of online retailers.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a big bite out of the Postal Service,” McHugh said in an interview.
The more than 600,000, mostly unionized postal workers deliver the mail to 160 million residences six days a week.
In Hume, clerk Bowles said people seem to be going out of their way to give their shipping business to the local post offices instead of to a commercial carrier.
“As long as people are continuing to use their local post office, that’s supporting a local business,” she said.
Customers also are buying more stamps to send and receive letters to those they can’t see in person while stay-at-home orders are in place, she said.
Simon Shrock, 83, frequently sends out books and cards from the Catlett post office. But when the virus hit, his family became concerned about his trips there. Catlett Postmaster Allay Whitter agreed to serve Shrock outside from his car, so he doesn’t have to go inside and risk exposure to the virus, Shrock said.
In a letter to the editor of the Fauquier Times, Shrock called Whitter’s kindness “a touch of God’s grace.”
The appreciation goes both ways.
“Current financial issues notwithstanding,” said Bowles in Hume, “there’s a good connection with our community.”
Anna Hovey is a summer intern from the University of Maryland’s journalism school. Her internship was made possible by the Piedmont Journalism Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
