This story has been updated to include comments from a Liberty High School student.
Several hundred students at Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty high schools staged walkouts during the final class period Tuesday, Sept. 27, to protest new draft policies on transgender students.
Felix, 14, organized the protest at Liberty High School. In an email Wednesday, he said he spoke a few words in front of about 300 students. “Hey, my name is Felix, I’m trans, my pronouns are he/him. I’ve been through everything I can deal with. I’ve been through depression, homophobia, transphobia. I don’t want anyone to go through that again!”
Students at Fauquier High School also stood up against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s draft documents on transgender students.
“I protested because I want everyone to feel safe and welcome in the world, because we are all human and should not be treated differently based on how we feel or who we love,” said Emory, 17, a senior at Fauquier High. “I want to protect my underclassmen and create a voice for people who cannot speak,” Emory said.
About 200 students signed up to attend the walkout at Fauquier High, which was organized by Finn, 17, a trans man and a senior at Fauquier High. “Finn is the one that bravely organized this,” Emory said. “We are all really proud of him for standing up for himself.”
School administrators asked that press not attend the walkouts. “As you know, any possible walkout would occur during the instructional day,” Fauquier County Public Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said. “To protect student privacy and minimize distractions, we ask that reporters not come to schools today. We decline the request for photos or interviews on school grounds,” Helkowski said.
Fauquier High School had some “slight counterprotests” and some students came to skip class, Emory said. “There were about 200 students there and we had a lot of great support.” Emory said. “Even the kids who came to get out of class or had different opinions cheered and showed support,” Emory said. “I spoke to the one who wanted to talk, and he agreed that we did have good points, and should all come together as one, and he said in the future he will work with us to provide two different opinions, but be respectful.”
Views of other students at Fauquier High:
“I think it’s important for everyone to feel safe regardless of their gender identity or sexuality and that’s the main reason we decided to stand up and use our voices today.” – Lauren, 17
“I think today was a huge success. We created a safe space where kids could share their stories and find community among peers. I hope this can help show people how important it is to hear queer voices” — Hannah, 17
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauqiuer.com
