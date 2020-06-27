On Saturday morning, June 27, the Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 61,247 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; that’s 677 more new cases than yesterday. On Friday, the state added 624 new cases. Last Saturday, the number of new cases was 650; besides those dates, new case numbers since June 15 have generally been below 600 per day.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,120 Virginians have been hospitalized, 49 more than yesterday; 36 of those cases were labeled “probable” COVID-19.
Total deaths from COVID-19 in Virginia stood at 1,724 Saturday; that’s 24 more than Friday. One hundred and four of those are labeled “probable” for the virus.
The testing 7-day positivity rate for the state – which compares the percentage of positive tests to the total number of tests – was 5.8% on Saturday, the same as it was Friday. The rating was at 13% as of Saturday, May 25 and has been steadily dropping.
Locally, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s 7-day positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time Saturday; it stands at 3.9%. It was 4.3% Friday, 5.5% on Saturday, June 20 and on May 28, it was reported at 19.6%. In the health district, 12,509 total tests have been completed.
Fauquier County reported 417 confirmed cases Saturday morning, one more than yesterday and 13 more than had been reported Saturday, June 10. The number of Fauquier residents who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county is 26; Fauquier added one hospitalization June 16, but before that, no new Fauquier residents had been hospitalized since Sunday, June 7.
Fauquier County reported its sixth COVID-19 related death May 28, its first since Tuesday, May 12. The Virginia Department of Health reports its numbers based on the residence of the person, not where they died.
Fauquier has not reported a new outbreak since June 13. The county has had a total of eight outbreaks, which have resulted in 118 cases. That number has been stable for more than a week.
Virginia’s 451 total outbreaks include 236 in long-term care settings, which have resulted in 6,743 cases and 1,054 deaths.
The long view
Virginia began Phase I of the Forward Virginia plan on May 15, followed by Phase II on May 28. Every Friday, the VDH releases a summary of mitigation efforts. On June 26, the narrative described progress in the state so far: “This cautious approach, along with increasing numbers of tests and contract tracers, has paid dividends. Statewide, the transmission rate dropped below 1.0, the rate at which we expect new cases to decline, on May 26, and has continued to decline. As a result, Gov. [Ralph] Northam was able to announce that Virginia will enter Phase III next Wednesday, July 1. Some states that took a less cautious approach to reopening are seeing a surge in cases. Some, such as Texas, are pausing or rolling back earlier reopening plans. Despite this success, many risks and uncertainties remain, including growing cases in other states.”
The summary continued, “… not all regions of the state are faring as well as Virginia as a whole. Some local health districts seem to be tracking closer to scenarios which, if the trend continues, could put some hospitals at risk of running out beds.
“Outbreaks associated with workplaces, long-term care facilities, or other events, are driving some of these growth rates. Outbreaks can cause large but often short-term spikes in cases. This may be the case for eastern Virginia, which is tracking the "full rebound" scenario. Eastern Virginia experienced several large outbreaks in April and May, but has since seen fewer new cases.”
Does anyone know if the results of the 316 tests done a week ago Saturday at the Rec Center are included in this weeks numbers? I'm asking because the week after the testing saw 40% fewer cases reported than the week before.
