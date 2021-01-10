Phase 1b: How to register to be vaccinated

Phase 1b vaccine survey for essential workers

Business owners or managers who employ essential workers -- those directly involved in public-facing, face-to-face interactions -- in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties) may complete this survey to be placed on the list of employers requesting COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff.

This list includes categories of essential agencies that the CDC and VDH have considered for vaccination plans. This is not a complete nor final list. This survey does not guarantee vaccination.

Police, fire, hazmat

Corrections and homeless shelter workers

Childcare/K-12 Teachers/Staff

Food and agriculture (Food packaging and distribution)

Manufacturing

Grocery store workers

Public transportation workers

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

911 emergency communications center

Local government officials

Phase 1b vaccine survey for individuals

Anyone who is 75 years or older living in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District or who is living/coordinating services for those in a correctional facility, homeless shelter, or migrant labor camp and have a firm commitment to be vaccinated against COVID-19, may complete this survey to be placed on a vaccination list.

(This form is only to notify the health department of specific demographics. It does not automatically schedule a vaccination appointment.)

Source: Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Virginia Department of Health