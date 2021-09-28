Local health district offers Pfizer booster COVID-19 vaccines

In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, the Virginia Department of Health has authorized booster vaccines for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The booster vaccine can be obtained any time after six months from the date of the second Pfizer vaccine.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not authorized for booster doses at this time.
Only those who have received two shots of Pfizer vaccine and meet the following criteria are eligible:
- Those 65 years and older who are residents in long-term care settings, at least 6 months after receiving a Pfizer primary series.
- Those aged 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, at least 6 months after receiving a Pfizer primary series.
- Those aged 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions, at least 6 months after receiving a Pfizer primary series, based on individual benefits and risks.
- Those aged 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, at least 6 months after receiving a Pfizer primary series, based on individual benefits and risks.
“The COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness may decrease slowly after six months, but people still have strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death" said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of RRHD. “The CDC recommends that the booster dose be given six months or more after the second shot, but individuals who have not yet received a booster will still be considered fully vaccinated.”
RRHD will offer COVID-19 boosters (as well as first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna) at the Reva Fire Department, Birmingham Road, Culpeper on the following days/times:
· Wednesday, Sept. 29; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Monday, Oct. 4; 1 to 4 p.m.
· Tuesday, Oct. 5; 1 to 4 p.m.
Residents may sign up for appointments at www.rrhd.org. Walk-ins will not be accepted at the event. The clinic will provide Pfizer booster shots in addition to first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at the local health department offices while the central site is operational. However, residents may receive flu vaccines at any local health department during immunization clinic hours; call 540-308-6072 for dates and times.
Those who make appointments for the booster dose must wear a mask and bring a vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine received in the second dose of the vaccine.
