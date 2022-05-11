Dr. L. Trice Gravatte, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said April 29 that COVID cases are trending up, but the health district still has a lower-case rate than the statewide average. He added that about 75% of new infections are from the newer omicron variant, known as BA.2.
Statewide as of May 10, percent-positivity was at 12.9%; Fauquier had a percent positivity of 15.7%.
“What we joyfully had happen,” he said, “is we have been successful in decoupling infections from hospitalizations and deaths.” The vast majority of cases, he said, are going unreported because the illnesses are minor.
Still, he said, “We are going to have outbreaks. Many people are relying on natural immunity from having had the virus already, but that immunity declines with time, as it does with the vaccine.”
When it comes to deciding when the right time might be to get a second booster, timing is everything, said Gravatte. “The second booster is available, and it’s safe. For people who have an impaired immune system and it’s four months since their last vaccine dose, the time to get the second booster is now. For that crowd there is no reason to wait.”
He continued, “If you’ve had omicron 1, you have pretty good immunity. If you haven’t had omicron, are over 50, if you are traveling or seeing a loved one who might be at risk, you might want to talk to your doctor to see if the timing is right to get one now. If you are over 50, it’s a good dialogue to have with your doctor. The older we get, the more our immune system declines. The answer to when you should get a second booster is not the same for everyone.”
Gravatte said, “’up to date’ is the new term I’m embracing. Right now, the second booster is discretionary. You are not failing to be up to date if you decide not to get it right now.”
What about masks?
The answer to the question of masks is nuanced, said Gravatte. The first question people should ask themselves, said Gravatte, is “Do you want to show love to someone? Are you going to keep your germs to yourself? When I go into Panera and see the employees there wearing masks, I want to say ‘thank you’ right back at them by wearing my mask.”
He continued, “If you want protection for yourself, upgrade to a higher-quality mask” and follow the 6 feet of distance rule. He added, “If you are eating with friends outside at the parklets in front of Café Torino, take the mask off and have a good time.”
Long COVID
Gravatte said that he keeps up with the latest research, but when it comes to long COVID, there is still much that is unknown. “As I read the Journal of the American Medical Association, every reference I’m seeing right now, all infections seem to have the potential to have problems. We are dealing with a novel virus. Our bodies show over time an ability to regenerate and repair. Most people will recover fully. But there are people who will continue to have impairments.”
Paxlovoid
Gravatte compared the availability of Paxlovoid – a drug that if given to COVID sufferers in the early days of their illness can help reduce symptoms and prevent hospitalizations and deaths – to Tamiflu. Tamiflu is given to patients with the flu to prevent a worsening of symptoms. “It’s exciting how Paxlovoid blocks the replication of the COVID virus. We are expecting a parallel to how Tamiflu works for flu.”
Testing
Since many people with COVID are asymptomatic, it can be difficult to know when to take a COVID test. Gravatte suggested: “If you feel ill, even you feel a little off, if you have a fever, intestinal or respiratory symptoms, take a test. They are widely available.”
He said, “If you are having a big gathering, take a test and isolate if you test positive.” Anyone who is going into a situation where there might be vulnerable people should “test before you go.”
He concluded that it would be helpful if “we all just recognize that we are still in the pandemic. If you have any symptoms, test. Follow social isolation guidelines, and if you are going into a situation where you’re not sure, test before you go.”
