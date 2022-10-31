A teach-in hosted by local groups opposed to an Amazon data center in Warrenton drew more than 200 people Wednesday, Oct. 26 – twice as many as the groups’ previous “town hall” in August.
Among the attendees at the Highland School’s arts auditorium were two county officials, three town council members and two candidates for town council. Armed with facts and opinions, speakers for Citizens for Fauquier County, the Piedmont Environmental Council and the Coalition to Protect Fauquier highlighted several themes: that one data center will only bring more, that Amazon’s application is seriously flawed, and that too much of the approval process has been hidden from public view. (The Piedmont Journalism Foundation, which funded and produced this story, shares a board member, Mark Ohrstrom, with the PEC. The PJF also shares a board member, Harry Atherton, with CFFC.)
“This is not just about this data center, it’s about all the data centers that are to come,” said Citizens for Fauquier president Kevin Ramundo. Pointing to the explosion of data centers in Loudoun and Prince William counties, Ramundo argued that Fauquier would be next. “This is the most consequential land use decision the town will make.”
Julie Bolthouse, director of land use at the PEC, noted that landowner David Dobson of Rixeyville had already advertised two lots in Warrenton as suitable for eight data center buildings. She said documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act showed that former town manager Brandie Schaeffer told town officials “more are expected in an eight- to ten-year timeframe.”
Schaeffer noted in another email that Amazon originally was interested in Dobson’s wire factory property but rejected it because fiber-optic cables there were not optimal, but Bolthouse said once Warrenton becomes a fiber-optic and electrical power node, other data centers will follow.
Under the town’s current zoning law, the town council may consider permitting data centers in industrial-zoned areas on a case-by-case basis. There are no areas in Warrenton where data centers may be built without town council approval.
Bolthouse pointed to a map showing a cluster of data centers near Haymarket and argued that the grouping had been spawned by a single 230 kV transmission line to power one Amazon center there in 2021. She showed another slide from a Dominion Energy earnings report that linked Dominion profits and data center growth. “Dominion and the data center industry are in a self-perpetuating cycle,” she said.
Dominion has said for months that it would have to run 230 kV transmission lines to a new substation next to the Warrenton data center. Lately, Dominion has equivocated, while Amazon has said it could start up with local power and has not made clear when it would need the 230 kV feed.
Still, the threat of power lines crossing back yards spawned an opposition group, the Coalition to Protect Fauquier. Spencer Snakard, its president who lives in Prince William County near the Fauquier border, told the audience that promises from Dominion have to be taken with a grain of salt since it is the State Corporation Commission that sets power line routes. She noted that a four-year dispute over lines to the Amazon site in Haymarket ended with the SCC choosing a route different from what Dominion wanted.
She also said any hope transmission lines would be buried is a pipe dream. Virginia has 6,600 miles of lines, she said, and only one percent are underground; Dominion has said it costs four to 10 times more to bury lines than to run them overhead.
Southern Fauquier County has been traversed by several major transmission line corridors for decades, and two natural gas power plants are located outside Remington. Of the roughly 66 miles of transmission line corridors located in the county, 64 miles are located south of Warrenton. The remaining two miles are located just south of the Loudoun County border.
John Lyver, a retired NASA engineer with a PhD in computational analysis, said his noise studies, based on the average noise from four Amazon centers, show the Warrenton one would violate the town ordinance night and day at two frequencies, 500 and 1,000 Hz. Combined with road noise, the 24/7 sound would be intolerable, he argued.
He said studies show that constant noise, especially at night, causes sleeplessness, headaches, anxiety, and physical maladies.
A study Amazon presented to the town that showed the center's noise would largely comply with the town code “is 100 percent non-credible,” he said. Amazon postponed a September planning commission appearance so it could confer with town officials on the noise issue, and an Amazon agent said at a planning commission meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, that the company’s engineers were working on a solution.
The presenters said one of the biggest problems with the Amazon application is that it has been shrouded in secrecy. Documents obtained through FOIA by the PEC and the PJF show that the town’s staff was communicating with Amazon’s attorney John Foote as it designed a zoning change to allow data centers. Foote told the planning commission that he had worked with Warrenton’s director of community development, Rob Walton, to write the zoning amendment.
Later, Walton and zoning administrator Kelly Machen signed nondisclosure agreements on behalf of the town government so town officials could meet one or two at a time with Amazon officials. The meetings allowed town officials to learn more about the project and Amazon to gauge whether it would get town approval as it was under pressure to close on its $40 million land purchase. Later, the town’s attorney wrote an opinion that the NDAs could inhibit town officials from talking to the media about Amazon.
“The NDAs cut the public out of the process,” said Bolthouse, of the PEC. “Openness is crucial, and this has to change going forward.”
In answer to a question, John McCarthy, a senior adviser to the PEC and a former Rappahannock County administrator, pointed out that state law allows public officials to sign NDAs to facilitate economic development.
The town planning commission considered Amazon’s application last week in a work session and the next step would be either another work session or a public hearing. Then the matter would go before the town council. If the council does not consider the matter until next year, it will likely have two new members: David McGuire and Paul Mooney, both of whom attended Wednesday’s town hall.
Before the meeting, Mooney said in a brief interview that Warrenton was a unique small town, family-friendly and fiscally responsible, and that he did not believe the data center “will fit within those parameters.” McGuire could not be reached for comment.
The amount of discussion and the history of near by data center developments tells me this project is a total NON STARTER. I will not support it. Period.
