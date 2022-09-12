The Fauquier County Republican Committee has opened a new headquarters at 59 Culpeper St., Warrenton. The hours are 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Nov. 5.
The office provides information about U.S. congressional candidate Hung Cao (R-10th) and distributes campaign signs, literature and bumper stickers, as well as information about events where residents can meet the candidate.
“We will soon have a number of items promoting freedom, individual liberty and Constitutional principles for suggested donations,” Committee Chair Greg Schumacher said of the Culpeper Street office. “We also provide voting information, to include voting locations for the newly named and realigned precincts — Fauquier County has increased from 20 to 24 precincts — and voter registration materials.”
Cao will face U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Cao will be in Fauquier County on Sunday, Sept. 18, as part of a whistlestop tour through the 10th District. The event is set for 2to 4 p.m. at the Fauquier County Fairgrounds near Warrenton.
The new headquarters also has office space for organizing campaign and community-outreach activities and for meeting with community groups.
Call the committee headquarters at 540-935-6702.
