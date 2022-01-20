Local girl on path to receive distinguished Girl Scout Gold Award

Eighteen-year-old Trinity Wimpy joined the Girl Scouts as a kindergartner and is now on her way to receiving its highest honor, the Gold Award.
On Jan. 12, Wimpy hosted a space day at Claude Thompson Elementary School in Rectortown for her Gold Award Project. The day began with a presentation on planets; students had the opportunity to lay in an inflatable planetarium and watch as planets and stars flashed above them.
Students also got the chance to complete an egg drop challenge, where they created makeshift robotic vehicles – like space rovers -- out of plastic cups, cotton balls, balloons and other household supplies. The goal of the S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) exercise was to have a raw egg riding inside the rover make a safe landing once dropped. Ten out of the 15 projects made it to the ground without a mess.
Wimpy also created lesson plans for the teachers at the school so the activities could be replicated for students in the future.
While receiving the Gold Award means her time as a Girl Scout comes to an end, Wimpy said, “I will definitely use the skills I’ve learned going forward.” She encouraged young girls to take advantage of the Girl Scout experience. “I would say they should definitely join. Girl Scouts has granted me opportunities I couldn’t do before,” she said.
Wimpy has also volunteered with a Daisy troop (for girls in kindergarten to first grade) at Claude Thompson.
Carmin Wimpy, the new Gold Award nominee’s mother, has been her daughter’s troop leader for the past ten years and was on hand to assist with the project. She said, “The majority of the skills she has come from being a Girl Scout.” About her daughter’s love of science and engineering, she added, “She doesn’t want to be on the rocket ships; she wants to build them.”
Now that the project is completed, Wimpy will need to fill out the final paperwork before submitting everything to her advisor for approval. If accepted, Gold Awards are issued about six weeks after that submission. Wimpy’s mom said the troop and families will coordinate a ceremony at a later date.
Wimpy has been accepted into Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and plans to major in aerospace engineering.
