Several events in the Fauquier County area are planned to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Choir, directed by the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, and Warrenton Town Councilman Renard Carlos will participate in the observance Monday, Jan. 20, of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Lord Fairfax Community College’s Fauquier campus. Carlos is a graduate of the college.
The public is invited to the program that starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Rose Loeb Student Center, 6480 College St., Warrenton.
Also on Monday, Jan. 20, the 31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held at 1 p.m. at Highland Rice Theater for the Performing Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton.
The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir, under the direction of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, will sing. Dinner will be served immediately after this celebration at the Mount Zion Baptist Church. All are welcome.
The celebration’s theme is “Injustice is not an option-vote!” and the keynote Speaker is the Rev. Dean Nelson, executive director for Human Coalition Action; chairman, Frederick Douglass Leadership Institute, Washington, D.C.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday celebration will be held at 2 p.m., at the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir will be in concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.