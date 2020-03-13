The Fauquier Times has created a special button at the top right corner of the Fauquier.com home page. Clicking on the button will take you to a page where we are curating all stories that relate to the coronavirus pandemic. Because the news is moving so quickly, we wanted readers to have an easy way to find the latest alerts from our area.
Among the clickable headlines you’ll find there will be one devoted to any closings, cancellations or postponements related to coronavirus concerns. Anyone who would like to share information about a disruption to an organization, business, school or religious institution may email me, Robin Earl, at rearl@fauquier.com, and I’ll post it on our page.
Thanks for helping us keep readers informed about how the coronavirus is affecting the community.
