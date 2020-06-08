Fauquier Health is teaming up with the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Novant Health Culpeper Medical Center UVA Health System, PATH Foundation and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to launch the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment. This assessment will aid in the development of an action plan surrounding health needs for the Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, Fauquier Health said in a news release.
The CHNA process takes place every three years and was last conducted in 2017. It will consist of four parts – background information, community needs related to COVID-19, general community needs, and a section for community member insights. “This collaborative effort helps residents, local stake holders and health care providers learn more about the pressing health needs these communities are facing and where needed improvements lie,” the news release said.
All community members are encouraged to participate in this assessment by using the following link: https://bit.ly/376eDKm. The assessment should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete and will remain available through June 22, according to the news release.
“Fauquier Health strongly encourages all community members to voice their needs and share their opinions,” the news release said. “Additionally, those who complete the survey are encouraged to share with fellow family members, friends, coworkers and neighbors that reside in the Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.”
This survey is being administered by Community Health Solutions, Inc. Any technical questions or problems can be reported to Community Health Solutions at 804-673-0166 or chs@chsresults.com.
